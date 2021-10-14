Chamber of Commerce names Assemblyman Antwan McClellan Citizen of the Year

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce is honored to announce the recipient of the Chamber’s 2021 Citizen of the Year Award and Outstanding Business and Beautification Awards. The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s dinner Wednesday, Nov. 17 at The Flanders Hotel.
This year, the Citizen of the Year Award will be presented to Assemblyman Antwan McClellan who was sworn into the New Jersey General Assembly in January 2020. He serves on Assembly Appropriations, Homeland Security and State Preparedness, Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committees.
The Assemblyman is a member of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus where he has spearheaded the New Jersey Black Heritage Trail. He has worked to bring South Jersey together by creating Cumberland-Cape United which is a group of Pastors and Community Leaders dedicated to encouraging and guiding our children. Additionally, he spearheaded the “Take Your Best Shot” program which is helping Black Americans get vaccinated through church community groups.
He currently serves as the Confidential Assistant/Personnel Director/Public Information Officer in the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department. In this role, he has dedicated his time to ensuring the families of Cape May County are safe and protected. Including, advocating for. Working with the Sheriff’s Association, Chiefs Association and Prosecutors Office, Assemblyman McClellan has formed a task force to discuss the efficiencies needed in Civil Service and how to increase minority communities participating in the Civil Service tests.
Prior to being elected as an assemblyman, McClellan served on Ocean City Council, Ocean City School Board, a volunteer basketball coach and coach for the Field of Dreams program in South Jersey.
Assemblyman McClellan has been proud to serve the residents of the First Legislative District and looks forward to continuing to represent South Jersey.
For dinner reservations, $55 per person, or to congratulate the assemblyman in the 2021 Program Book, please call the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 609-399-1412 or email info@oceancitychamber.com.