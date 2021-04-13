CEO of Home and Healthy to address Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township's online program for Thursday, April 15, will be Adam Hadley, CEO of Home and Healthy, a senior care business based in Marmora.

Home and Healthy, in business since 2013, provides a wide variety of senior home care and aging in place services including home maintenance, home renovations, ramp building, lawn care and other help such as transportation, home clean-up and organization.

Hadley is a graduate of Ocean City High School and Grove City College. He is a certified home health aid and certified aging in place specialist from the National Association of Home Builders.

Questions and answers will follow Adam’s presentation.

For other details, see the Rotary Club's Bulletin newsletter.

Register for the April 15 Zoom meeting at http://bit.ly/Rotary15AprilHomeHealthy

The sign-up links for all Rotary Club Zooms are denoted on the Rotary Club website, ocutrotary.org

Rotary Inter-Clubs, guests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.

Future OC-UT Rotary online Zoom meetings: