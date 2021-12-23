Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Ocean City

Here’s our guide to how to enjoy First Night and First Day in Ocean City.

WHEN: First Night events run 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 31. The First Day 5K starts at 1 p.m. and the First Plunge goes off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

ADMISSION BUTTONS: Buttons ($20) are good for all events. Children under age 2 are free. Buttons are on sale now.

By phone: Call 609-399-6111.

At our City Hall Welcome Center at 861 Asbury Avenue (9th Street entrance): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve).

At the Roy Gillian Welcome Center (9th Street causeway): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

At the 46th Street Welcome Center (4500 block of West Avenue): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.