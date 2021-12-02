Cape Shore Chorale presents holiday music December 5

Cape Shore Chorale, under the direction of Scott J. Breiner, will present a free concert and sing-along of holiday favorites on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. The nearly 50-member chorus will be accompanied by pianist Gae Finch and instrumentalist Andrew Ehrhardt. Light refreshments will be served after the concert. Free will donations are welcomed.