Cape Shore Chorale presents holiday music December 5
Cape Shore Chorale presents holiday music December 5

Cape Shore Chorale, under the direction of Scott J. Breiner, will present a free concert and sing-along of holiday favorites on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City. The nearly 50-member chorus will be accompanied by pianist Gae Finch and instrumentalist Andrew Ehrhardt. Light refreshments will be served after the concert. Free will donations are welcomed.

Funding is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage.

