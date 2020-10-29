 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May County artist wins All Creatures Great & Small Art on Asbury themed show
0 comments

Cape May County artist wins All Creatures Great & Small Art on Asbury themed show

  • 0

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League announced the winners of the All Creatures, Great & Small themed show and exhibition. The art will be on display through the end of October. All artwork is for sale.

The winners were as follows:

• First place: Linda Crane "Nature's Fountain," pastel, Cape May County

• Second place: Betty Tocci "Home On The Range," oil on Bone, Upper Township

• Third place: Rene Leopardi "To Protect And Serve," pastel, Linwood

• Honorable mention: Cary Sagady "Caspian Tern On Channel Marker," photo, Ocean City

• Honorable mention: Grace Zambelli "The Swan," acrylic, Ventnor

The league's Art on Asbury gallery, 711 Asbury Ave., is open seven days a week. It showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.

The gallery has new hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Its next show and exhibition will be in November with and Anything Goes theme.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org and the league's Facebook page.

Photo #1: 1st Place Linda Crane “Nature’s Fountain "

Photo #2: 2nd Place Betty Tocci "Home On the Range”

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News