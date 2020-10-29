Cape May County artist wins All Creatures Great & Small Art on Asbury themed show

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League announced the winners of the All Creatures, Great & Small themed show and exhibition. The art will be on display through the end of October. All artwork is for sale.

The winners were as follows:

• First place: Linda Crane "Nature's Fountain," pastel, Cape May County

• Second place: Betty Tocci "Home On The Range," oil on Bone, Upper Township

• Third place: Rene Leopardi "To Protect And Serve," pastel, Linwood

• Honorable mention: Cary Sagady "Caspian Tern On Channel Marker," photo, Ocean City

• Honorable mention: Grace Zambelli "The Swan," acrylic, Ventnor

The league's Art on Asbury gallery, 711 Asbury Ave., is open seven days a week. It showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.

The gallery has new hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Its next show and exhibition will be in November with and Anything Goes theme.