Cape May County artist wins All Creatures Great & Small Art on Asbury themed show

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fine Arts League announced the winners of the All Creatures, Great & Small themed show and exhibition. The art will be on display through the end of October. All artwork is for sale.
The winners were as follows:
• First place: Linda Crane "Nature's Fountain," pastel, Cape May County
• Second place: Betty Tocci "Home On The Range," oil on Bone, Upper Township
• Third place: Rene Leopardi "To Protect And Serve," pastel, Linwood
• Honorable mention: Cary Sagady "Caspian Tern On Channel Marker," photo, Ocean City
• Honorable mention: Grace Zambelli "The Swan," acrylic, Ventnor
The league's Art on Asbury gallery, 711 Asbury Ave., is open seven days a week. It showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
The gallery has new hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Its next show and exhibition will be in November with and Anything Goes theme.
For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org and the league's Facebook page.
Photo #1: 1st Place Linda Crane “Nature’s Fountain "
Photo #2: 2nd Place Betty Tocci "Home On the Range”
