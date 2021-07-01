Broadway At The Beach is back

OCEAN CITY — The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company and Ocean City POPS are thrilled to announce the return of their Summer Broadway Series with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

This fully-staged Broadway Musical was the winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny, and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee contains some mature humor and will feature a professional cast of performers and musicians.