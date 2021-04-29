Block party, Martin Z. Mollusk Day coming up in O.C.

Downtown and Boardwalk merchants are throwing a party. “The Best of O.C.” will be on display May 1 and 2 for the Ocean City Block Party Table Sales. The event will not include the outside crafters and vendors that highlight the traditional Spring Block Party, but store owners will display their local merchandise on tables set up outside their storefronts and offer discounts and specials.

The table sales will be open throughout the weekend of May 1 and 2. The forecasts for the weekend call for sunny and warm weather, so it’s a great chance to get down to the shore and enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer.

In Ocean City’s own take on Groundhog Day, our crustacean mascot will seek his shadow on Martin Z. Mollusk Day, Saturday, May 8, to see if summer will come a week early. The fun begins 11 a.m. on the beach at Ninth Street. This annual tradition includes a coloring contest for kids. Entry forms and coloring pages will be distributed at the Primary School and can be picked up at the City Hall Welcome Center (861 Asbury Ave.), the Ocean City Free Public Library (1735 Simpson Ave.) and the Ocean City Music Pier (Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace) on weekends.

The state continues to gradually ease restrictions on the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings, which is good news for Ocean City as it plans for the return of as many events as possible this year, while keeping health and safety as a top priority. Look for further announcements on new and returning events in the coming weeks.