BHHS Fox & Roach welcomes Sarah Dewair to the Ocean City 34th Street office
BHHS Fox & Roach welcomes Sarah Dewair to the Ocean City 34th Street office

OCEAN CITY — Steve Booth, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, 34th Street office, welcomes Sarah Dewair as a sales associate.

Dewair resides in Ocean City and can be contacted at 609-582-3323 or by emailing sarah.dewair@foxroach.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report. For more information, see foxroach.com.

