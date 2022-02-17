BHHS Fox & Roach Ocean City Sales Associates Receive Circle of Excellence Awards

OCEAN CITY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach congratulates Dean Chorin, Mark Grimes, Cheryl Huber, Dorothy Phillips, Damon Bready, Michael Contino, Jason Frost, Robert Idell, Brian Logue, Ellen McGonigle, Nicole Presnall and Joseph Sheppard, 34th Street and 9th Street office sales associates, for receiving the NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award Platinum Level. Award winners qualified for the award by producing a minimum of $20 million and 30 units or 125 units in 2021. The NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award recognizes those members who have demonstrated excellence in the field of salesmanship.