Amy McComb joins Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach, Realtors

OCEAN CITY — Steve Booth, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, Ocean City Simpson Office, welcomes Amy McComb as a sales associate.
“Buying or selling a home is one of the most significant decisions one will make in their lifetime. The care and guidance of a trustworthy and loyal real estate agent is crucial to the success of buying or selling a home. At BHHS Fox and Roach, fostering relationships over transactions are of utmost importance, which encouraged me to become a part of the BHHS Fox and Roach family as a real estate agent in Ocean City, N.J. Building relationships with clients and meeting their individual needs are top priority for me as your agent working diligently for you. Serving our community and neighborhoods is also at the heart of BHHS Fox and Roach's core foundation, which I am privileged to be a part of," McComb said.
McComb serves Atlantic and Cape May counties and she can be contacted at 609-703-2393 or by emailing amy.mccomb@foxroach.com.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report. The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $7.2 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995. For more information see foxroach.com.