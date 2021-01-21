Amy McComb joins Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach, Realtors

“Buying or selling a home is one of the most significant decisions one will make in their lifetime. The care and guidance of a trustworthy and loyal real estate agent is crucial to the success of buying or selling a home. At BHHS Fox and Roach, fostering relationships over transactions are of utmost importance, which encouraged me to become a part of the BHHS Fox and Roach family as a real estate agent in Ocean City, N.J. Building relationships with clients and meeting their individual needs are top priority for me as your agent working diligently for you. Serving our community and neighborhoods is also at the heart of BHHS Fox and Roach's core foundation, which I am privileged to be a part of," McComb said.