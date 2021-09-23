American Bible Society’s Whitney Kuniholm at the tabernacle

The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Whitney Kuniholm, senior vice president of mission advancement at the American Bible Society, to speak at their 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services on Sunday.

Kuniholm joined the ABS Senior Leadership Team in July 2018, after 16 months of establishing a strong foundation for the $150 million bicentennial campaign as director of campaign partnerships.

Kuniholm is also president emeritus of Scripture Union USA, where he provided over a decade of leadership. Before joining Scripture Union, he served as executive vice president of Prison Fellowship. He also held the position of chairman of the Forum of Bible Agencies – North America.

In 2004, Kuniholm created the E100 Challenge, a church-wide Bible reading program that has been translated into 25 languages and has reached 15 million people around the world. American Bible Society has used the E100 Challenge in its Armed Services Ministry, as well as Bible distribution work in China. Other resources authored by Kuniholm include four books — "The Essential 100," "The Essential Jesus," "The Essential Question" and "John: An Eyewitness Account of the Son of God" — and many booklets, including "Confessions of a Guilty Bible Reader." He also speaks at churches and Christian conferences.