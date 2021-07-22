'All Shook Up' to rock the Music Pier

OCEAN CITY — Elvis Presley’s hits roar to life on the Ocean City Music Pier stage in the new Broadway musical comedy “All Shook Up,” starring the Ocean City Theatre Company’s High School Junior Company. This mad-cap musical comedy based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” playing July 30 & 31 at 7:30 p.m., overflows with rock ‘n roll, gospel, romance and mistaken identities.

“All Shook Up” tells the story of a small-town girl with big dreams and the motorcycle-riding roustabout she falls for. Among the many hits that will have you jumping out of your blue suede shoes are “Love Me Tender,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” and “It’s Now or Never.”

“All Shook Up” is guaranteed to knock your socks off. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased by calling 609-399-6111 or by visiting oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice.

The Ocean City Theatre Company’s Junior Company is an auditioned group of high school musical theatre students from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. The 2021 production team consists of three leading professionals in the musical theatre industry: Morgan Kirner (director); Elizabeth Worley (choreographer); and Kameron Ghanavati (music director).

Come get the answers to the following questions: Will true love prevail? Will the power of music win the day? Will this small town in the Midwest survive getting all shook up? The King lives at the Music Pier this summer – shake, rattle or roll your way to the show that can’t be missed!