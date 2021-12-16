Admission buttons on sale for 2022 First Night

It’s not too early to think about making plans for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve in Ocean City. The popular nonalcoholic New Year’s Eve celebration features more than 70 entertainment programs at 20 different locations in Ocean City from 4 p.m. till 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. A fireworks display rings in the New Year at midnight.

All-inclusive admission buttons for Ocean City’s First Night celebration are on sale for $20. Purchase them online at firstnightocnj.com or by calling 609-399-6111. They are also available for purchase:

At our City Hall Welcome Center at 861 Asbury Avenue (9th Street entrance): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

At the Roy Gillian Welcome Center (9th Street causeway): 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The headliner for First Night 2022 is the Grammy-winning group Tavares. Top hits from Tavares include “It Only Takes a Minute,” “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel,” “Don’t Take Away the Music” and “More Than a Woman.” The kids will love Grammy-nominated children’s artist Tim Kubart, who will be joined on stage for an interactive show by his band, the Space Cadets.