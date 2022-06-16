2022 OCBP Lifeguards

The Ocean City Beach Patrol would like to congratulate Andrew Ashton, Ben Martin, Caleb Smith, Chris Navmos, Chris Verna, Gerard Traynor, Haley Clayton, Kyle Roseland, Marcus Devita, Maxwell Witchko, Mia Gallagher, Mike Kawalee, Philip Kawalee, Roland Fricke, and Wyatt Clayton on accepting the position of lifeguard with the Ocean City Beach Patrol after passing the OCBP test that took place on June 4. Before joining our staff to guard the beaches of Ocean City class 124 must complete a 40-hour lifeguard academy.