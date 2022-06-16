 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 OCBP Lifeguards

  • 0

The Ocean City Beach Patrol would like to congratulate Andrew Ashton, Ben Martin, Caleb Smith, Chris Navmos, Chris Verna, Gerard Traynor, Haley Clayton, Kyle Roseland, Marcus Devita, Maxwell Witchko, Mia Gallagher, Mike Kawalee, Philip Kawalee, Roland Fricke, and Wyatt Clayton on accepting the position of lifeguard with the Ocean City Beach Patrol after passing the OCBP test that took place on June 4. Before joining our staff to guard the beaches of Ocean City class 124 must complete a 40-hour lifeguard academy.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News