2022 events for Ocean City

Jan. 17
MLK National Day of Service Volunteers are invited to join others nationwide to honor Dr. King’s contributions. In Ocean City, citizens are asked to participate in a citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-up and supply distribution will take place at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center.
Martin Luther King Jr Ceremony and Soul Food Lunch at noon at the Music Pier. This event will bring the community together to remember Dr. King through words, song and dance. The event will include community resources and a soul food lunch.
April 1-3
Girls Weekend. It's time to put yourself first! Girls Weekend Downtown on Asbury Avenue between 6th and 14th streets. Fashion show kick-off event Friday evening, shopping and dining specials all weekend, accommodation packages, wellness classes, and so much more!
April 2
OC CON Super Hero Run, 1 Mile & Kids Super Hero Obstacle Dash. Pre-registration & race day registration 9 a.m. Start at Carey Stadium. For more information & registration ocnj.us/race-events contact: lrumer@ocnj.us or call 609-399-6111.
April 2, 3
OC Con Comic Book & Memorabilia Show. Join us for a fun filled weekend at the Music Pier. More details to follow at ocnjcon.com
April 9
Doo Dah Parade. Welcome in the spring season with this comedy parade complete with over 300 basset hounds. Noon on Asbury Ave. from 6th Street to 12th Street and then up to the Boardwalk ending at 6th & Boardwalk.
The Great Egg Hunt from 1 to to 3 p.m. at 6th to 14th streets along the boardwalk, stop by participating stores, until supplies lasts. Rain date: April 10.
Mr. Mature America Pageant. Contestants compete in talent, poise & interview categories.
April 16
The Great Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6th to 14th street along the boardwalk, stop by participating stores, until supplies lasts. Rain date: April 17.
April 17
Easter sunrise service. A traditional non-denominational service by the sea. All are welcome. 6:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.
Dueling Pianos Show in front of the Music Pier. The Philly Keys will be performing their hit dueling pianos show starting at noon. Free fun for the entire family! The Philly Keys will take a break for our annual Easter Fashion Promenade.
Easter Fashion Stroll in front of the Music Pier. Come dressed in your Easter’s best for our Fashion Stroll and meet the Easter Bunny. Judging begins at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for Best Dressed Children, Teen, Adults and Family.
April 30
Sports Memorabilia Show at the Music Pier. More details and ticketing info to follow.
May 6
Martin Z. Mollusk Day Come and find out if summer is coming early, 11 a.m. at the 9th Street Beach.
Janice Ian The Farewell Tour. The concert begins 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.
May 7
Modern Muscle Car Invasion Modern Muscle Cars will be displayed on the boardwalk between 5th-14th streets, noon to 5 p.m. For more information visit modernmusclecarinvasion.com or email blinkerfluidproductions@gmail.com
May 7, 8
Boardwalk & Downtown Merchant Table Sales. 6th to 14th streets on the boardwalk and Asbury Ave.
May 14, 15
Spring Block Party. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 5th to 14th streets on Asbury Ave. Over 350 crafters, food vendors, music and more. For more information, call 1-800-BeachNJ
May 15
OCNJ Triathlon/Duathlon 1/4 mile Pool Swim, 2M Run/16M Bike/2M Run. Plus a kids course 1/8 mile swim, 1m run/8m bike/1m run. Pool Swim 6 to 8 a.m. Run/Bike/Run starts 9 a.m.
May 21
American Heart Assoc. Heart Walk Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Sports & Civic Center, walk begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information call 609-223-3731.
May 27
Unlocking of the Ocean and Business Persons Plunge Participants dress in business suits, carry brief cases and march into the ocean to the strains of Pomp and Circumstance to welcome the new season. Noon, Moorlyn Terrace St. Beach.
May 28
Memorial Beach Challenge for 31 Heroes The main obstacle course challenge is a soft sand adventure race followed by our kid’s fun run. Staging at 9th St. beach. For registration information visit memorialbeachchallenge.com or call 856-905-0583.
May 30
Memorial Day Service 11 a.m. at the Ocean City Tabernacle
June 2
Wonder’s Birthday Bash at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier 6th St. and the Boardwalk. Celebrate Wonder Bear’s Birthday from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Celebrating 93 years on the Ocean City Boardwalk with fireworks at 9 p.m.
June 3-5
Ocean City Flower Show. See beautiful commercial, amateur and children’s displays at the Music Pier. Show times are Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 15
Farmers market every Wednesday. Tabernacle Grounds 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crafters in the street at 6th & Asbury Ave.
June 20
Kenny Wayne Sheppard Band. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets available at Ticketmaster. Produced by BRE Presents
June 25
Antique Auto Show. Over 300 vintage vehicles. Tabernacle grounds, 6th & Asbury Ave. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boardwalk parade after 2 p.m. For more information visit jerseycape.aaca.com
June 29
Wacky Wednesday Taffy Sculpting. Use your creativity to shape and sculpt Shriver’s salt water taffy into your very own unique masterpiece. Contest is free but open to the first 250 participants. Open to all ages. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.
July 4
Bike Parade. Sponsored by the Gardens Civic Association Registration 9 a.m. at the Longport Bridge parking lot. Parade begins at 10 a.m.
Bike Parade. Sponsored by the South OC Improvement Assoc. Registration 9 a.m. at 40th & Asbury Ave. Parade begins at 10 a.m.
Fourth of July Celebration Kite flying competition at 7 p.m. followed by entertainment on the beach next to the Music Pier. A spectacular boardwalk fireworks display tops off the evening at 9 p.m.
July 5
Ocean City Theatre Company "Madagascar The Musical," 10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.
July 6
Wacky Wednesday – (Pie Eating Contest) Celebrate America with a good old-fashion apple and cherry pie eating contest. No hands allowed! Contest is free. Open to all ages. Limited to 150 participants. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.at the Music Pier.
Freckle Contest. Registration is free and begins at 5:30pm in front of the Music Pier. Contest starts at 6 p.m.
July 7
Sand Sculpting Contest. Open to kids, teens, adults and families! Registration is free and begins at 9 a.m. at the 6th St. Beach. Judging takes place by 11 a.m.
July 9
41st Annual T. John Carey Master’s Swim. Registration 8 a.m., Race starts at 10 a.m. at the beach patrol station, 34th Street and the beach. The race will start at 10 a.m.
July 11
Killer Queen. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets available at Ticketmaster. Produced by BRE Presents.
July 12
Ocean City Theatre Company "Go Dog Go," classic children’s book comes to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color and space.10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier. 10:30am.
July 13
Wacky Wednesday French Fry Sculpting. Use your creativity to shape and sculpt french fries into your very own unique masterpiece. Contest is free but only open to the first 200 participants. Open to all ages. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Music Pier
July 19
Ocean City Theatre Company "Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed," based on the hit children's book by Mo Willems. 10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.
July 20
Wacky Wednesday Christmas in July. Celebrate the Christmas holiday season in July with a special craft and a visit from Santa while he is in town on vacation. Dress in red and green to participate in our wacky Christmas meets summer fashion show. Contest is free. Limited to 150 participants. Open to all ages. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Music Pier
July 21
OCBP Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Races at 34th St. beach, 6:15 p.m. Women representing the 15 beach patrols on the South Jersey coast will be competing in this annual invitational race.
July 23
Night in Venice The City’s annual boat parade is one of the largest in the world. Starts at the Longport Bridge to Tennessee Ave. along the bay. Fireworks display to follow parade. Start time 6 p.m.
July 26
Ocean City Theatre Company "The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs," musical adaptation of the hit children’s book 10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.
July 27
Wacky Wednesday Mystery Bag. Participants will receive a brown paper bag filled with random supplies. Your mission, create an object, sculpture or unique work of art using everything in the bag. Contest is free. Limited to 175 participants. Open to all ages. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Music Pier
Aug. 1
Happy Together Tour. The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues, The Cowsils. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.
Aug 2
Ocean City Theatre Company "Super Sidekick The Musical," 10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.
Aug. 3
Wacky Wednesday That’s How the Cookie Crumbles. Use your creativity to shape and sculpt a cookie into your very own unique masterpiece. Contest is free. Limited to 150 participants. Open to all ages. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the Music Pier. Event is subject to change.
Twins Contest. Prizes for those who look the most and least alike. Open to all ages. Registration is free and begins at 5:30 p.m. Contest begins at 6 p.m. in front of the Music Pier.
Aug. 4
Sand Sculpting Contest. Open to kids, teens, adults and families! Registration is free and begins at 9:00am at the 6th St. Beach. Judging takes place by 11 a.m.
Aug. 4-6
21st Annual Art of Surfing. Ocean City Music Pier. It is a free family event featuring original art from surfing's biggest names, live music, and a chance to meet artists from across the country.
Aug. 5-7
59th Annual Boardwalk Art Show. Leading artists from throughout the East Coast exhibit and sell their work. Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 9
Pamper Scamper Annual baby crawling race. Registration is free and begins at 8:30 a.m. Contest begins at 9 a.m. at the 6th St. Beach. For babies up to 15 months.
Aug. 10
Wacky Wednesday Hawaiian Luau. Participants will create their own lei and dad’s will compete in a hula contest! Contest is free. Limited to 150 participants. Open to all ages. Music Pier. Event is subject to change.
Aug. 11
112th Annual Baby Parade One of the oldest baby parades in the country. On the Boardwalk, 10:30 a.m. Registration begins June 2022. For more information, visit ocnj.us/babyparade
Aug. 13
Miss Ocean City Pageant 7 p.m. at the Music Pier. Miss Ocean City 2022 Maddyn Randazzo will be on hand as contestants compete in interview, talent, swimsuit, evening gown and onstage question.
Aug. 17
Wacky Wednesday Prince and Princess Party. Use your creativity to design your own Prince or Princess crown with Miss Ocean City, Junior Miss Ocean City and Little Miss Ocean City! Contest is free. Open to all ages. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Music Pier. Event is subject to change!
Miss Crustacean Hermit Crab Beauty Pageant. The winner receives the Coveted Cucumber Rind Cup and gets to walk down a flowery runway. Registration is free and starts at 5:30 p.m. at the 6th St. Beach. Contest begins at 6 p.m. Open to all ages.
Hermit Crab Races. Watch as some of the fastest crabs in the universe compete in this world famous race immediately following Miss Crustacean at the 6th St. Beach. Registration is free and starts at 5:30 .p.m.
Aug. 19
Little Miss Ocean City. 7 p.m. at the Music Pier. Scholarship pageant for girls ages 8–11. Little Miss Ocean City 2022 Arianna DiAntonio will be on hand to crown her successor. For registration information call 609-525-9304.
Aug. 20
Junior Miss Ocean City 7 p.m. at the Music Pier. Scholarship pageant for girls ages 12-16. Junior Miss Ocean City 2022 Makenna Fleming will be on hand to crown her successor.
Aug. 24
Wacky Wednesday Taffy Sculpting. Contest is free and limited to the first 200 participants. Open to all ages. Start time: 10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.
Aug. 26
Ocean City Green Fair. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Music Pier. The communitywide event is designed to educate and encourage people of all ages to adopt a more environmentally friendly lifestyle. Sponsored by the Environmental Commission.