2022 events for Ocean City

Wacky Wednesday Christmas in July. Celebrate the Christmas holiday season in July with a special craft and a visit from Santa while he is in town on vacation. Dress in red and green to participate in our wacky Christmas meets summer fashion show. Contest is free. Limited to 150 participants. Open to all ages. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Music Pier

July 21

OCBP Women’s Lifeguard Invitational Races at 34th St. beach, 6:15 p.m. Women representing the 15 beach patrols on the South Jersey coast will be competing in this annual invitational race.

July 23

Night in Venice The City’s annual boat parade is one of the largest in the world. Starts at the Longport Bridge to Tennessee Ave. along the bay. Fireworks display to follow parade. Start time 6 p.m.

July 26

Ocean City Theatre Company "The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs," musical adaptation of the hit children’s book 10:30 a.m. at the Music Pier.

July 27