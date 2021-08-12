111th annual Baby Parade to cap off week dedicated to Ocean City’s newest generation

The 111th annual Baby Parade in Ocean City is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and pre-registration is open through noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11. All families with children ages 10 and under are invited to participate. Bands, performing groups and commercial floats are also encouraged to join in the fun.

Registration and information are available online at ocnj.us/babyparade or in-person at the Welcome Center on the ground floor of City Hall at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue.

The Baby Parade is free to watch from either side of the boardwalk between Sixth Street and 12th Street. Spectators are welcome to bring beach chairs to watch from the railing along the ocean side of the boardwalk. The Baby Parade entries will stop at 12th Street, while other parade participants will continue to 14th Street.

In addition to the array of themed Baby Parade entries, participants will include: Ed Coles Entertainers, the Fred Hall Orchestra, the Absegami High School Marching Band, our newly crowned Queen Infanta — Giovanna “Joey” Dattilo, local dignitaries, local businesses, local organizations and more.