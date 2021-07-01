Ocean City High School Crew Boosters Club hosts camp

Summer Youth Rowing Camp for ages 12 to 14 will take place in four weekly Sessions: July 5 through July 8; July 12 through July 15; July 19 through July 22; and July 26 through July 29 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the new boathouse in Upper Township.

Fee is $200 per week per camper, $150 for each additional camper in the same family if registering for the same week(s). If a child registers for all four weeks, the fourth week is free.

To request a registration form, email occrewcamp@gmail.com. Pre-registration is recommended due to limited seating.