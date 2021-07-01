 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City High School Crew Boosters Club hosts camp
0 comments

Ocean City High School Crew Boosters Club hosts camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Summer Youth Rowing Camp for ages 12 to 14 will take place in four weekly Sessions: July 5 through July 8; July 12 through July 15; July 19 through July 22; and July 26 through July 29 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the new boathouse in Upper Township.

Fee is $200 per week per camper, $150 for each additional camper in the same family if registering for the same week(s). If a child registers for all four weeks, the fourth week is free.

To request a registration form, email occrewcamp@gmail.com. Pre-registration is recommended due to limited seating.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News