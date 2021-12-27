New Year's events in Ocean City

Ocean City’s popular First Night will return for the 29th time this year, and a full lineup of entertainment and activities remains on schedule for the Dec. 31 celebration. More than 70 entertainment programs at 20 different venues throughout town will be offered. The lineup includes something to satisfy every taste and age group. A fireworks display rings in the new year at midnight. The fun continues on New Year’s Day with a 5-kilometer run on the boardwalk and the First Plunge in the Atlantic Ocean.

The headliner for First Night 2022 is the Grammy-winning group Tavares. The kids will love Grammy-winning children’s artist Tim Kubart, who will be joined on stage for an interactive show by his band, the Space Cadets. The rides at Wonderland Pier will return this year, and other returning favorites include the ice-skating rink, inflatables, the Harlem Wizards, a karaoke party, magician Chad Juros, a Country Line Dance Experience and the Legacy Band.

The Ocean City Arts Center will join the fun this year with a social music listening activity called “Hear Here!” That will make the Ocean City Community Center a special for activities with events under the same roof at the Free Public Library, Aquatic & Fitness Center, Historical Museum, Library Atrium and the Senior Center.