Your First Mud Run on the Wildwoods beaches set for Sept. 12

THE WILDWOODS – Looking for a race that your friends or family can all do together? Your First Mud Run on the Wildwoods’ beaches has something for everyone!

Come out on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a fun-filled 2-mile mud run on the beach in North Wildwood. The course will feature two loops and as many as 20 obstacles including a six-foot-high wall, rope climb, tire carry, a set of tubes, heavy jump ropes, a mud pit, cargo net and a new secret obstacle.

Are you training for a Spartan, Tough Mudder or Warrior Dash? Try Your First Mud Run first! The event is perfect for first timers and a great prep race for some of the tougher, more challenging mud races.

Bring the whole family! Your First Mud Run and obstacle race is the best race in the country for first timers and families. Kids as young as five run the same course side by side with their parents and all runners can get a finishers medal and T-shirt.

For more information or to register, visit YourFirstMudRun.com or email Brad@YourFirstMudRun.com. You can also create a “Team Page” and use it to raise funds for any charity, school or team. Your First Mud Run is being sponsored by Playworld and Advantage Outfitters.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.