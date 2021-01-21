Woodbine swearing in-reorganization

WOODBINE — The borough held its 2021 swearing-in during the scheduled council meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Municipal Building, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Councilman Hector Cruz and Councilman David Bennett were both sworn in for their third terms.
The mayor gave his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.
“I congratulate these returning councilmen and look forward to working with our entire Borough Council in the year ahead,” Pikolycky said. “We look forward to a brighter and safer 2021.”
Pikolycky spoke about the borough's achievments in 2020. He cited the municipality's success in obtaining grants and loans and the success of collaborations with the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce.
"We thank everyone who participated in the 2020 census, a civic duty beneficial when the Borough is seeking its share of Federal grants," Pikolycky said.
"Our tax collection rate remains strong, currently approximately 98%.One of many positive outcomes of our concerted efforts over the past year is Woodbine’s ratable base which continues to improve as new businesses locate in town and existing businesses expand and upgrade.
"Out of every tax dollar collected by the borough, approximately 14 cents remains with the borough, with the balance distributed to our school district and to the county.
"Woodbine again realized savings through our record of safety with the Joint Insurance Fund.
"Woodbine’s Standard and Poors Global Ratings remains strong.
"The borough continues to participate in shared services and public/private partnership opportunities.
"Our tax assessor and certified financial officer come to us under shared services from Sea Isle and Avalon, respectfully," the mayor said.
He said the airport has had success in drawing business interest and that efforts were underway to obtain funds for a study of the feasibility of using the World War II vintage hangars there. He said a jet A fuel tank, if approved, could be installed at the airport within the first few months of the year.
"Woodbine will soon be host to a ten megawatt community solar array recently approved by the NJ Board of Public Utilities," Pikolycky said. "This will create a sustainable clean energy source in the Pinelands, will repurpose a former landfill and offer utility savings for our residential and business communities."
Other expected developments in the borough include construction of a Jake's Law All-Inclusive Playground at the EcoPark, upgrades for the Fire Department, upgrades for the municipal water system and future construction of the first phase of a public sanitary sewer system.
