Woodbine swearing in-reorganization

WOODBINE — The borough held its 2021 swearing-in during the scheduled council meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, at the Municipal Building, Mayor William Pikolycky said.

Councilman Hector Cruz and Councilman David Bennett were both sworn in for their third terms.

The mayor gave his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.

“I congratulate these returning councilmen and look forward to working with our entire Borough Council in the year ahead,” Pikolycky said. “We look forward to a brighter and safer 2021.”

Pikolycky spoke about the borough's achievments in 2020. He cited the municipality's success in obtaining grants and loans and the success of collaborations with the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce.

"We thank everyone who participated in the 2020 census, a civic duty beneficial when the Borough is seeking its share of Federal grants," Pikolycky said.

"Our tax collection rate remains strong, currently approximately 98%.One of many positive outcomes of our concerted efforts over the past year is Woodbine’s ratable base which continues to improve as new businesses locate in town and existing businesses expand and upgrade.