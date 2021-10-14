Woodbine students on board for Walk to School Day

WES students along with parents and guardians, teachers and community leaders rode the “Walking School Bus” along designated safe routes. Upon arrival at the school, all walking student participants received a free gift provided by the Safe Routes to School Program, Cross County Connections representative Latifah Sunkett. Teacher volunteers included Shelly Chamlee, Nicole Continisio, Jessica Hartman, Natalie Katsiff, Jackie Merollo and MaryJaye Frankel Sypniewski walked with students representing the Mayor’s Office.

Walk to School Day events such as Woodbine’s raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community. The Walking School Bus event is organized by the WES Health and Safety Team in cooperation with the Safe Routes to School Program. Monthly Walking School Bus events are organized to maintain and emphasize the importance of walking safety for Woodbine families.