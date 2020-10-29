Woodbine sets trick or treat hours

WOODBINE — The borough has set trick or treat hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Mayor William Pikolycky said.

The Woodbine Recreation Commission is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on that date, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., along the Woodbine bikepath between Washington and Adams avenues.

The event is open to all Woodbine residents.

There will be a car decorating contest and prizes will be awarded to the best decorated vehicles.

Candy should be commercially packaged and nonperishable. Please note that social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be required.

Residents may still provide Halloween treats at their homes during the set trick or treat hours, but please do so safely with appropriate precautions.

“I remind everyone to practice social distancing and put a protective mask under their costume mask and, as always, be careful crossing streets,” Pikolycky said. “Enjoy your Halloween in a safe way!”