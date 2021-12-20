Woodbine reorganization ceremony set for Jan. 6

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the Borough of Woodbine will hold its 2022 swearing-in ceremony during the scheduled Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave.

Councilman Michael Benson will be sworn in for his fifth term.

Councilman Joseph E. Johnson III will be sworn in for his third term.

The mayor will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.

“I congratulate these returning councilmen and look forward to working with our entire Borough Council in the year ahead,” noted Pikolycky