 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Woodbine reorganization ceremony set for Jan. 6
0 comments

Woodbine reorganization ceremony set for Jan. 6

  • 0

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the Borough of Woodbine will hold its 2022 swearing-in ceremony during the scheduled Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave.

Councilman Michael Benson will be sworn in for his fifth term.

Councilman Joseph E. Johnson III will be sworn in for his third term.

The mayor will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.

“I congratulate these returning councilmen and look forward to working with our entire Borough Council in the year ahead,” noted Pikolycky

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News