Woodbine Recreation Commission Hosting 'A Movie Under the Stars'
Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Woodbine Recreation Commission is presenting “A Movie Under the Stars” event on Friday, July 30 at the Franklin Street Park across from the State Police Barracks.

Movie start time is 8 p.m. Bring your chairs or a blanket! The event features a movie, popcorn, hot dogs, and refreshments. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

“As summer continues, families can again take advantage of this opportunity to again gather as a community in a safe outdoor setting with an movie event that was favorably reviewed in its June incarnation,” noted Mayor Pikolycky.

