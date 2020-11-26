Woodbine receives funding for work on Clay Street, Madison Avenue

WOODBINE — The borough has received grant funding in the amount of $165,000 from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.

The funding will be for reconstruction and resurfacing of Clay Street between Heilprin Avenue and Monroe Avenue and for Madison Avenue between Webster Street and Clay Street.

These roads have been identified as being in need of reconditioning and are the only access for the properties along said roadways.

The project will also include improvements to the intersection curb ramps to make them ADA compliant as well as addressing drainage issues.

“I would like to thank the commissioner of the Department of Transportation for recognizing Woodbine’s need for these improvements to our roadway infrastructure. Without this funding, projects such as this would go unaddressed due to lack of municipal funds,” Pikolycky said. “I would like to point out that we have had an excellent and long-standing relationship with NJDOT, which has resulted in funding for numerous projects that have addressed our Capital Improvement Plan.”