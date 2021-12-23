 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Woodbine holiday parade winners
0 comments

Woodbine holiday parade winners

  • 0

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the winners of the borough’s annual holiday parade on Dec. 10 and thanked the participants, organizers and all those who made the parade possible this year.

The parade included the lighting of the tree, the gazebo lights and the whole park-like pavilion area. The program concluded at the Public Safety Building for cookies and hot chocolate, and a visit with Santa and awarding of the trophies.

Trophies were awarded for:

“Best decorated fire/rescue apparatus”: 1st place, Sea Isle City Fire Department; 2nd place, Middle Township Fire/Rescue Department

“Best Marching Unit”: 1st place, Chance Racing Team; 2nd place, The Grinch Float by the Martinez Family

“I want to congratulate Woodbine Recreation for the excellent community participation in this year’s parade. I want to extend my appreciation to all those who joined us on such a beautiful evening for this year’s tree lighting,” Pikolycky said in a news release. “I wish everyone a happy holiday season and a bright New Year.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News