Woodbine holiday parade winners

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the winners of the borough’s annual holiday parade on Dec. 10 and thanked the participants, organizers and all those who made the parade possible this year.

The parade included the lighting of the tree, the gazebo lights and the whole park-like pavilion area. The program concluded at the Public Safety Building for cookies and hot chocolate, and a visit with Santa and awarding of the trophies.

Trophies were awarded for:

“Best decorated fire/rescue apparatus”: 1st place, Sea Isle City Fire Department; 2nd place, Middle Township Fire/Rescue Department

“Best Marching Unit”: 1st place, Chance Racing Team; 2nd place, The Grinch Float by the Martinez Family

“I want to congratulate Woodbine Recreation for the excellent community participation in this year’s parade. I want to extend my appreciation to all those who joined us on such a beautiful evening for this year’s tree lighting,” Pikolycky said in a news release. “I wish everyone a happy holiday season and a bright New Year.”