Woodbine Holiday Parade set for Dec. 10
WOODBINE—Mayor William Pikolycky invites local residents and those in neighboring municipalities throughout Cape May County to celebrate the holiday season at the borough’s annual holiday parade on Friday, Dec. 10. The parade is sponsored by Woodbine Recreation.

Following the parade, Santa will join with the mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path/greenway. Trophies will be awarded and refreshments served at the bike path gazebo where Santa will visit with the children.

“We hope to see everyone of all ages joining us for this delightful tradition,” said Pikolycky.

“And I also want to add a reminder of the annual holiday program “Decorating with Natural Materials” presented live by Joe Alvarez at Woodbine’s branch of the County Library on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.”

