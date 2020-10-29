Woodbine Elementary School celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon Week was developed in 1988 to promote an awareness of the dangers of alcohol and other drugs. Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. It was developed to honor the memory of Special Agent Enrique Camarena. During the week of Oct. 26 through 30, special activities were planned at the school. In addition, students in the sixth through eighth grades participate in a series of assemblies on the dangers of vaping.

On Monday, students and staff wear red to kick off Red Ribbon Week. On Tuesday, students and staff wear tie-dye and peace signs to say “Peace Out to Drugs!” On Wednesday, students and staff wear their favorite team jersey or numbered shirts to “Team Up Against Drugs.” On Thursday, students and staff wear school colors or school logo shirts because “Together Our School Chooses to be Drug Free!” On Friday, the school says “BOO to Drugs!” and celebrates with a socially distanced costume parade and candy stomp. Staff were to dress up as their favorite story character and pass out candy bags, Red Ribbon Week material and red ribbons.