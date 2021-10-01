 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbine celebrates 10th annual car show
0 comments

Woodbine celebrates 10th annual car show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 10th annual Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 10. The event will be held along the borough’s three-mile long bike path/greenway located at Route 550 and Washington Avenue in Woodbine.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to The Cape May County 4-H Foundation Inc., which was organized to further the progress of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension-4-H youth Development Program in Cape May County, and also a portion will be donated to the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

There will be show cars, muscle cars, race cars-rods military vehicles antiques and anything unique. Trophies will be awarded to the top 10, and there will be a People’s Choice Award where spectators and exhibitors can vote for their favorite car.

Dash plaques will be given to the first 250 exhibitors, there will be free giveaways for all exhibitors, and one lucky vendor will get a free vendor’s space for next year’s show.

The event will include craft vendors, food vendors, swapping and selling of car parts, tools and more. There will be free parking/admission to all spectators.

For more information about the event or to become a vendor, please contact Chamber President Lisa Fisher at 609-780–3088 or email lisamcveyfisher@yahoo.com.

“Last year’s event was the best attended ever with the most registered cars,” said Pikolycky. “And we are looking forward to this one’s being even bigger and better, so please share news of this great outdoor event with all your friends.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News