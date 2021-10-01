Woodbine celebrates 10th annual car show

Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 10th annual Car Show and Swap Meet on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 10. The event will be held along the borough’s three-mile long bike path/greenway located at Route 550 and Washington Avenue in Woodbine.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to The Cape May County 4-H Foundation Inc., which was organized to further the progress of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension-4-H youth Development Program in Cape May County, and also a portion will be donated to the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

There will be show cars, muscle cars, race cars-rods military vehicles antiques and anything unique. Trophies will be awarded to the top 10, and there will be a People’s Choice Award where spectators and exhibitors can vote for their favorite car.

Dash plaques will be given to the first 250 exhibitors, there will be free giveaways for all exhibitors, and one lucky vendor will get a free vendor’s space for next year’s show.

The event will include craft vendors, food vendors, swapping and selling of car parts, tools and more. There will be free parking/admission to all spectators.