Woodbine awards more than $320,000 for next phase of airport project

WOODBINE — The borough, at its May 6 council meeting, awarded a contract in the amount of $321,111 to South State Inc for the next phase of the Taxiway B project, Mayor William Pikolycky said.

Taxiway B at the Woodbine Municipal Airport has not been rehabilitated since the 1980s and the pavement has exceeded its life expectancy. Due to the condition of this existing taxiway in which severe major cracks have been observed, a full mill and overlay of the pavement will be designed. The project proposes to rehabilitate approximately 3,100 x 35 feet of Taxiway B, which is parallel to Runway 13-31. The project will include taxiway markings, minor and major crack repairs, and repair solutions for asphalt heaving repairs. The taxiway edge lighting will not be a part of this project; however, it will be designed at a later phase and is a part of the Taxiway B Rehabilitation project plan.

“This is phase 3 of a multi-phase project consisting of a total of four phases, which totals approximately $1,084,000 to date,” Pikolycky said. “Funding is being provided by both the Federal Aviation Administration and New Jersey Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.

“This rehabilitation work is one of the many continuing project plans to provide a safer environment for the flying community as we continue to address the future of Woodbine Municipal Airport,” he said. “We plan toward the continuing improvement of our airport to make it a preferred destination for visitors/businesses to this area. This comes at a good time, since we are experiencing new private sector interest and investment in our airport, with the borough benefiting economically from it.”