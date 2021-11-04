Woodbine awarded funding in the amount of 150k from NJDOT

Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine has received funding from New Jersey Department of Transportation in the amount of $150,000.

This grant funding is for Phase 2 of the Reconstruction/Resurfacing of Clay Street between Heilprin Avenue and Monroe Avenue and for Madison Avenue between Webster Street and Clay Street.

These roads are in need of reconditioning and are the only access for the properties along said roadways. They interconnect with two major Thorofares (Webster St and Heilprin Ave) in the downtown area which Thorofares are part of a NJ Transit route and serve as a primary access to the Borough Elementary School, the Borough Branch of the County Library, the Developmental Center, and the newly constructed Borough EcoPark which includes NJDOT Funded bikeways and pedestrian shared use paths.

The project will also include improvements to the intersection curb ramps to make them ADA compliant.

“This money will supplement previously approved FY2021 NJDOT grant funding for this project and is anticipated to be leveraged against funding through a pending NJDCA Small Cities grant application to improve the water system within the project area, making a total project of more than$700,000,” added Mayor Pikolycky. “I would like to thank NJDOT for making available this new funding. Grant funds such as this reduce the local tax impact for such capital projects, which would not be possible without such grant funding.”