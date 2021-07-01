Woodbine awarded $400,000 by NJ Department of Community Affairs

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the Borough of Woodbine has received funding from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ Small Cities Program in the amount of $400,000 to replace the aging water system beneath portions of Adams Avenue and Franklin Street and to reconstruct the affected areas of those same rights-of-way.

The major components of this project will include replacing the existing water main to code, replacement of water services, installation of additional valves, replacement and relocation of fire hydrants to improve accessibility for fire service, and reconstruction of the affected roadways.

“This project leverages a recently received $500,000 DOT municipal aid grant for the final phase of our streetscape project,” added Mayor Pikolycky. “This work would complement and work hand-in-hand with that streetscape project, thus making this an approximately $1 million project.”

The Small Cities Program is an extremely beneficial program which provides municipalities such as Woodbine with funding opportunities to develop or improve public facilities and infrastructures.

“I want to thank the Department of Community Affairs with whom Woodbine has enjoyed a long and beneficial relationship and acknowledge Commissioner/Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver’s recognition of the importance of Woodbine’s application,” added Mayor Pikolycky.