Woodbine awarded $159,000 from United States Department of Transportation

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough was awarded $159,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation to support maintenance, upgrades, and improvements at Woodbine Municipal Airport.

The funding was appropriated in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law last month.

“I would like to thank both Senator Menendez and Senator Booker as well as Congressman Van Drew for securing this bipartisan funding for our Municipal Airport to support our ongoing infrastructure upgrades at this important economic engine for the Borough. This funding makes it possible to continue these necessary improvements with no impact on local taxes,” noted Pikolycky in a statement.