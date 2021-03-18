Woodbine applies to U.S. Dept. of Agriculture for airport hangar study funding

WOODBINE — The borough recently submitted an application for $65,700 in funding to the Rural Business Development Grant program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor William Pikolycky said. Grant funds would be used to carry out a study and analysis to determine the feasibility of redeveloping outdated/obsolete hangars at the Woodbine Municipal Airport.

“Because of its strategic location in Cape May County, the Woodbine Airport attracts fixed-wing and helicopter activity and is home to an aerial advertising and an aviation company as well as drone activity,” Pikolycky said. “But the airport’s ability to attract additional small businesses is limited by the functionally obsolete hangars that lack appropriate mechanical systems and which routinely require more in repairs than what the buildings are worth.”

Under the proposed grant, the borough would conduct a thorough analysis of the physical condition of the hangars and present concepts for a redevelopment strategy to upgrade/recondition and/or replace the hangars with new, state-of-the-art, facilities and related infrastructure that will meet the needs of modern small businesses.

Concurrent with this study will be an analysis of costs to implement the identified strategy and how it might be funded.