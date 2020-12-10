Woodbine applies for $698,346 for bikeway and trailhead improvements

The project will consist of installing a paved surface on the gravel path portion of the borough’s bikeway system at the westerly end of County Route 550, which interconnects with the trail system in Belleplain State Forest; installation of scenic trailhead improvements at both ends of the DeHirsch Avenue Bikeway, which will provide rest areas for bikers and pedestrian including benches, bike racks, interpretive/directional signage, and landscaping; installation of additional benches, bike racks and landscaping at several areas along the existing bikeway; and signage along the bikeway including mileage marker signs as well as some signs explaining some of the historical facts in town, such as the former railway system, former industrial areas, and history on the Woodbine Developmental Center, which was originally an agricultural college and is now approaching its hundredth anniversary.