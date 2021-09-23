Wildwoods host 15th Annual Olde Time Italian Festival

A heaping helping of old world Italy will be served with amore and plenty of white, red and green during the 15th annual Olde Time Italian Festival, taking place Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.

Hosted by the Sons of Italy of Wildwood, the festival will take place in Fox Park, located on Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery Avenues across from the Wildwoods Convention Center. The festival runs Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

The free two-day festival celebrates Italian culture and heritage with Italian crafts, authentic Italian cuisine, kids games, contests and continuous free live entertainment. Take in the mouth-watering smells and tastes of an old world Italian market plus Italian-made goods, crafts and merchandise as vendors of all kinds fill Fox Park, including those selling Italian food favorites including pastas, sausages, chicken cutlets, clams & spaghetti, tiramisu, cannoli and more.

Experience the Procession of Saints and Mass on Friday at 5 p.m. followed by live entertainment from Italian singer Donnah Lisa Campbell, Tre Bella, and the Skyliners on Friday night; and on Saturday starting at noon, entertainment featuring King Arthur, Bittersweet, The Reign Band, Tommy C, and a special performance by legendary recording artist Bobby Rydell on Saturday night.

For additional information about the Olde Time Italian Festival, contact Rita Peca at 215-519-3548.