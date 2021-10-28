 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwoods Convention Center hosts return of Spirit Brands Island Cheerleading Championships on Nov. 14
0 comments

Wildwoods Convention Center hosts return of Spirit Brands Island Cheerleading Championships on Nov. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE WILDWOODS — The Wildwoods Convention Center will host the Spirit Brands Island Cheerleading Championships for a day of amazing aerial and acrobatic feats. Cheer teams from across the region will stun crowds with amazing aerial and acrobatic feats during this annual national competition, held on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An admission fee for spectators will be charged at the door.

This entertaining and exciting event will include recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions, featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond. All teams will compete on a 54-by-42-foot spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the judges’ votes. All performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded trophies and banners.

For additional information about Spirit Brands’ cheerleading events, call 866-52-CHEER or visit SpiritBrands.org

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News