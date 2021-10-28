Wildwoods Convention Center hosts return of Spirit Brands Island Cheerleading Championships on Nov. 14

THE WILDWOODS — The Wildwoods Convention Center will host the Spirit Brands Island Cheerleading Championships for a day of amazing aerial and acrobatic feats. Cheer teams from across the region will stun crowds with amazing aerial and acrobatic feats during this annual national competition, held on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An admission fee for spectators will be charged at the door.

This entertaining and exciting event will include recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions, featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond. All teams will compete on a 54-by-42-foot spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the judges’ votes. All performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded trophies and banners.

For additional information about Spirit Brands’ cheerleading events, call 866-52-CHEER or visit SpiritBrands.org.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.