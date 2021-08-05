Wildwoods Convention Center hosts 11th annual Tattoo Beach Bash

THE WILDWOODS – The 11th annual Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash, presented by Rebel Image Tattoo and Villain Arts, takes place Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8 inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. The event is open to tattoo enthusiasts, as well as those interested in the unique art form of tattooing and body art design.

The Tattoo Beach Bash will bring the professional body art community to the Wildwoods for a weekend full of events. The event will host major national tattoo artists, as well as activities including tattoo contests, live tattooing, art exhibits, live entertainment, tattoo novelties and much more.

Over 200 tattoo artists will be attending, including celebrity tattooists such as Ink Master Contestants Caroline Evans, Al Fliction, and EmacTattoos; as well as Black Web Miami, XXMuShux, Piercing By Shawn, 24/7 Ink Mag., Mind Games, Rare Boutiques, Blacksmith Body Jewelry, and Inked Magazine.

The tattoo show will feature an array of entertainment including suspension shows and side shows including Dr. Blasphemy, the Fleet Family Five, Magic Brian, Shaun Dull, Captain and Maybelle, and James Maltman. The event will also include tattoo contests of the day in a variety of categories in which prizes will be awarded.