Wildwood High School wall of fame inductee

Wildwood High School recently started a "Wall of Fame" to recognized outstanding students who went on to be good citizens. The first four inductees were recognized between the boys basketball games on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the high school gym. The first of the four inductees was 2nd Lieutenant George W. Coleman from the Class of 1961.

Class of 1961 - Mr. George Coleman. Mr. Coleman was a four sport athlete competing in football, baseball, JV basketball, and track. He intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter of the County Championship game against Middle Township which led to a score and the win that year. He was also an Eagle Scout. Mr. Coleman graduated from the University of Toledo, where he majored in Physical Education and earned a teaching degree. He volunteered at the South Toledo YMCA while in college. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. Unfortunately, Mr. Coleman was killed in action on March 17, 1968, (St Pat's Day) while leading his platoon during a combat operation. He was awarded the Silver Star which is the third highest military award. Mr. Coleman is remembered at the Coleman/Callahan Memorial Park located on the West side of Park Blvd and Rosemary Road (the street where they both lived) in Wildwood Crest. He is also recognized on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in both Washington DC and Wildwood NJ on panel 45E line 9. Mr. Coleman is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Accepting this award on behalf of Mr. Coleman is his sister Debbie Brennan and his nephew and namesake, George Coleman.