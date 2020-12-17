Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company attains ISO Class 3 status

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company has achieved Insurance Service Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification (PPC) Class 3 status following a recent reevaluation, Wildwood Crest Fire Chief Ron Harwood has announced.

The ISO PPC ranges from Class 1, which denotes superior property protection, to Class 10, which indicates that an entity’s fire protection does not meet minimum criteria established by ISO. The Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company has been a Class 4 fire department since 2015.

According to Harwood, better ratings reflect the quality of a fire company and the services it provides and usually translates into lower-cost property owner’s insurance premiums for customers of insurance companies that subscribe to ISO data.

The Insurance Service Office reviews the credentials of approximately 46,000 fire departments across the country. Class status is determined through a comprehensive three-year ISO analysis review of various criteria, including emergency communications, fire department operations, water supply systems and fire risk reduction efforts.