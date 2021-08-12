Wildwood Crest to retain additional surfing beach through close of season

WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol will continue to designate the area between Hollywood and Topeka avenues as a surfing beach from 10 a.m. to noon daily through the remainder of the 2021 summer season, the borough has announced.

This beach was designated as an additional third surfing beach by the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol for two hours each day earlier this summer on a trial basis in order to offer a surfing option in the southern end of the borough at the request of many residents and visitors.

Swimming is prohibited off the beach between Hollywood and Topeka avenues during the two-hour time set aside for surfing. Surfing is prohibited at this location after noon each day.

The Borough of Wildwood Crest plans to reevaluate this two-hour surfing beach trial at Hollywood-Topeka following the summer season. There are no plans at this time, however, to make the Hollywood-Topeka area a full-time surfing beach. The borough and its beach patrol will continue to monitor this area closely through the remainder of the summer season.

The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol continues to offer full-time surfing beaches at the Aster-Cardinal and Primrose-Rambler beaches.