Wildwood Crest to host inaugural Create in the Crest Arts Festival

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host the inaugural Create in the Crest Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The event will be held outdoors at Centennial Park, at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.

The event is expected to include artists, entrepreneurs, musicians, photographers and other creators of all kinds. Vendors will not only sell their art, but some will also teach free classes related to their crafts.

The event is seeking arts vendors. Fee is $60. Fee is waived if the vendor agrees to teach a 20- to 30-minute class to a group of up to 15 people.

Interested vendors should email cac@wildwoodcrest.org with a brief description of their art/products to be sold. Those interested in teaching a class should also indicate such in their email correspondence.

The Create in the Crest Arts Festival is hosted by the new Wildwood Crest Creative Arts Council, a volunteer committee whose role is to develop, stimulate, promote and encourage the arts, artists and art organizations through community collaborations, art-based initiatives and educational events in the Borough of Wildwood Crest.

Rain date for the event is Sunday, June 19.

For more information, call the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.