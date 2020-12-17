 Skip to main content
Wildwood Crest to host Holiday Lights Walk Dec. 21
121720_gmt _ lightwalk Sunset Lake lights 2020
Brian Cunniff / Provided

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department are sponsoring a community Holiday Lights Walk on Monday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m.

Walkers will meet at the corner of Rambler Road and New Jersey Avenue and will take an approximately 30-minute walk along Sunset Lake and the surrounding neighborhood to view the various holiday and Christmas light displays.

The walk will be led by Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign coordinator Laura Farrall.

The Holiday Lights Walk is free but registration is encouraged. Those interested are asked to send an email to lfarrall@wildwoodcrest.org.

Walkers should wear warm clothes and face coverings and should social distance as much as possible during the event. All walkers will receive a small holiday gift.

Rain/inclement weather date for the event is Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.

