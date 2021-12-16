Wildwood Crest to host Holiday Lights Walk Dec. 20

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department are sponsoring the second annual community Holiday Lights Walk on Monday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

Walkers will meet at the corner of Rambler Road and New Jersey Avenue and will take an approximately 30- to 45-minute walk along Sunset Lake and the surrounding neighborhood to view the various holiday and Christmas light displays.

The walk will be led by Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign coordinator Laura Farrall.

The Holiday Lights Walk is free but registration is encouraged. Those interested are asked to send an email to lfarrall@wildwoodcrest.org.

Walkers should wear warm clothes and sneakers and should bring a flashlight if possible. All walkers will receive a small holiday gift.

Rain/inclement weather date for the event is Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.