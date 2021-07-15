Wildwood Crest summer basketball results

Wildwood Crest Recreation 2021 Summer Basketball Results – Week 2
HIGH SCHOOL
Monday, July 5
Alfe’s Restaurant 47, Robert Murray Builders 44: J.P. Baron pumped in 18 points and Brady Eagan tallied 17 points for the winners. Joseph Cunningham had 12 points and Lucas Gehring added six for Robert Murray Builders.
Casiello Construction 41, Mudhen Brewery 40: Jordan Fusik and Michael Zarfati led a balanced scoring attack for the winners with 12 points apiece. Joel Robinson scored 11 points and Ernie Troiano IV contributed nine points in the loss.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 42, Water’s Edge Ocean Resort 38: Dennis Short’s 12 points and Patrick Bean’s eight points led Smitty’s. Brett Hemphill recorded a game-high 15 points and A.J. King and Alessandro Sanzone each added six points in the loss.
Wednesday, July 7
Mudhen Brewery 44, Robert Murray Builders 43: Dominick Troiano topped all scorers with 14 points and Joel Hutchinson added 10 points for the winners. Ryan McGrath (12) and Joseph Cunningham (10) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Casiello Construction 72, Smitty’s Parking Lots 53: Junior Hans tossed in 22 points and Jordan Fusik netted 21 points for the winners. Christian Short pumped in 20 points and Carter Short tallied 16 points in the loss.
Alfe’s Restaurant 46, Water’s Edge Ocean Resort 41: Brady Eagan scored a game-high 21 points and Calvin Kiker chipped in eight points for Alfe’s, which rallied from a 15-2 deficit to start the game. Brett Hemphill produced 20 points and Chuckie Clunn and Danny Sanzone each added five points in the loss.
GRADES 3-5
Tuesday, July 6
Lunch With Lynch 22, Clipper Dipper 21 (2OT): Carter Givner’s free throw with 8.6 seconds to play in the second overtime won it for Lunch With Lynch, which received 11 points from Owen Bannon and six points from Brayden Mickus. Drew Robinson sank eight points and Gavin Parker added seven in the loss.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 37, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 23: Callan Murtha led all scorers with 16 points and Aiden Murtha chipped in eight points for the winners. Conner Walker’s 10 points and Joey Martin’s nine points paced Surfin’ Sundae.
Poppi’s Pizza 25, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 24: Michael Sciarra posted eight points and Ryan Davenport added five points for Poppi’s. Finnegan Chaney led all scorers with 14 points ad Colin Flaherty and Zachary Lacivita each added four points in the loss.
Thursday, July 8
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 33, Poppi’s Pizza 32: Callan Murth’a free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining won it for the Law Office. Murtha and Crew Fuscellaro each scored 11 points for the winners. Michael Sciarra had a game-high 12 points and Caleb Handlovsky added five points in the loss.
Lunch With Lynch 32, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 17: Owen Bannon (12) and Brayden Mickus (11) each scored in double figures for Lunch With Lynch. Finnegan Chaney’s 12 points and Luke Mazzoni’s three points topped Adventurer.
Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 10, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 8: Joey Martin scored eight points and Michael Kmetz chipped in two points for Surfin’ Sundae. Patrick Sexton scored four points and Drew Robinson and Matthew Lynam each added two points in the loss.
GRADES 6-8
Tuesday, July 6
Winnie’s Manayunk 52, Cone Crazy 31: Cole Reilly (14) and Giovanni Quisito (13) powered a balanced attack for the winners. Theo Margarites canned 11 points and Jack Kurtz recorded six points in the loss.
Casiello Basketball 40, Cabrera Hospitality 32: Luke Rachubinski swished a game-best 17 points and Mekhi Alston dropped seven points for Casiello. Chris Papageorgio registered 15 points and Vinny Sweeney added five points in the loss.
Dogtooth Bar & Grill 40, Duffer’s Ice Cream 32: Alex Daniel’s 15 points and Quinn Reigner’s nine points led the Dogtooth. Shaun McCormac (14) and Nolan Mawhinney (10) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Thursday, July 8
Dogtooth Bar and Gill 46, Cone Crazy 34: Quinn Reigner tallied 12 points and Alex Daniel registered 10 points for the winners. Jack Kurtz posted 15 points and Joey Wareham added nine in the loss.
Cabrera Hospitality 31, Duffer’s Ice Cream 29: Rebecca Benichou (15) and Chris Papageorgio (11) each reached double figures for Cabrera Hospitality. Shawn McCormac (14) and Nolan Mawhinney (10) led Duffer’s.
Casiello Basketball 34, Winnie’s Manayunk 25: Stephen Kmetz led all scorers with 13 points and Owen Haughey added nine points for Casiello. Winnie’s got nine points from Mogan McGuigan and six points from Troy Cignetti.