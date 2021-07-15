Wildwood Crest summer basketball results

Alfe’s Restaurant 46, Water’s Edge Ocean Resort 41: Brady Eagan scored a game-high 21 points and Calvin Kiker chipped in eight points for Alfe’s, which rallied from a 15-2 deficit to start the game. Brett Hemphill produced 20 points and Chuckie Clunn and Danny Sanzone each added five points in the loss.

GRADES 3-5

Tuesday, July 6

Lunch With Lynch 22, Clipper Dipper 21 (2OT): Carter Givner’s free throw with 8.6 seconds to play in the second overtime won it for Lunch With Lynch, which received 11 points from Owen Bannon and six points from Brayden Mickus. Drew Robinson sank eight points and Gavin Parker added seven in the loss.

Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 37, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 23: Callan Murtha led all scorers with 16 points and Aiden Murtha chipped in eight points for the winners. Conner Walker’s 10 points and Joey Martin’s nine points paced Surfin’ Sundae.

Poppi’s Pizza 25, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 24: Michael Sciarra posted eight points and Ryan Davenport added five points for Poppi’s. Finnegan Chaney led all scorers with 14 points ad Colin Flaherty and Zachary Lacivita each added four points in the loss.

Thursday, July 8