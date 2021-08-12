Wildwood Crest summer basketball results

GRADES 3-5

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Poppi’s Pizza 28, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 17: Poppi’s finished with a balanced scoring attack behind six points apiece from Ryan Davenport and Michael Sciarra and five points from Ryan Hebert. Drew Robinson netted a game-best 13 points and Brooklyn Loughead added two points in the loss.

Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 26, Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 24: Finnegan Chaney poured in a game-high 20 points and James Bradley, Colin Flaherty and Dylan Zuccarello each added two points for the winners. Callan Murtha scored 13 points and Michael Sharkey added four points in the loss.

Lunch With Lynch 30, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 21: Owen Bannon collected 16 points and Braden Mickus added five points for Lunch With Lynch. Joey Martin gathered 17 points and Jack McCann added four points in the loss.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Playoff – Poppi’s Pizza 35, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 23: Michael Sciarra collected 17 points and Luca Santana added seven points for Poppi’s. Joey Martin’s 10 points and Jack McCann’s five points led Surfin’ Sundae.