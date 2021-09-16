Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration end of summer festival

THE WILDWOODS – The Borough of Wildwood Crest hosts its annual Seafarers Celebration, a yearly end-of-summer festival set to take place along beautiful Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest, on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The celebration begins with a day-long street festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Sunset Lake on New Jersey Avenue between Rambler Road and Miami Avenue. This is one of the signature annual events of Wildwood Crest, and features dozens of craft and food vendors, family entertainment, live music, magic shows, street performers, children’s activities and more.

The fun continues at Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, with live music at 7:30 p.m., followed by a beachfront fireworks show at 9 p.m.

For additional information about the Seafarers’ Celebration, visit WildwoodCrest.org or call 609-523-0202.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.