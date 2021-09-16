 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration end of summer festival
0 comments

Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration end of summer festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE WILDWOODS  – The Borough of Wildwood Crest hosts its annual Seafarers Celebration, a yearly end-of-summer festival set to take place along beautiful Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest, on Saturday, Sept. 25. 

The celebration begins with a day-long street festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Sunset Lake on New Jersey Avenue between Rambler Road and Miami Avenue. This is one of the signature annual events of Wildwood Crest, and features dozens of craft and food vendors, family entertainment, live music, magic shows, street performers, children’s activities and more. 

The fun continues at Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, with live music at 7:30 p.m., followed by a beachfront fireworks show at 9 p.m.

For additional information about the Seafarers’ Celebration, visit WildwoodCrest.org or call 609-523-0202.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News