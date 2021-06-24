Wildwood Crest’s extensive outdoor fitness class program to begin June 26

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest Recreation Department’s is set to introduce the remainder of its popular outdoor fitness class program later this month.
The outdoor fitness class program includes Zumba, dance aerobics, yoga, aerobics, interval training and more.
Daily Beach Pier fitness classes will be held on the Wildwood Crest Beach Pier at Heather Road from Saturday, June 26, through Sunday, Aug. 29. Classes are held each day at 8:30 a.m. The Beach Pier Fitness Class schedule for 2021 is as follows: Sunday – Straight Up Aerobics; Monday – Yogalates/Stretch & Flex; Tuesday – Cardio & Cut; Wednesday – Interval Training; Thursday – Interval Training; Friday – Pilates; Saturday – Interval Training.
New to the Wildwood Crest outdoor fitness program is a dance aerobics class, which will be held each Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. from June 23 through Sept. 3 at Centennial Park at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.
Evening yoga on the beach classes will be held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. from June 29 through Aug. 26. Classes will be held near the water’s edge on the Heather Road beach.
Wildwood Crest also offers outdoor Zumba classes each Monday and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Centennial Park. Zumba classes begin Memorial Day weekend and will run through Sept. 6.
Cost is $5 for any one Wildwood Crest fitness class. A punch card good for any 20 classes can be purchased off any instructor for $80. No pre-registration is necessary.
Attendees should wear sneakers and comfortable clothing and should bring their own hand sanitizer. If needed, attendees should bring their own mats and weights. Attendees will be asked to follow proper social-distancing practices.
Call 609-523-0202 for more information.