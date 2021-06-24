Wildwood Crest’s extensive outdoor fitness class program to begin June 26

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest Recreation Department’s is set to introduce the remainder of its popular outdoor fitness class program later this month.

The outdoor fitness class program includes Zumba, dance aerobics, yoga, aerobics, interval training and more.

Daily Beach Pier fitness classes will be held on the Wildwood Crest Beach Pier at Heather Road from Saturday, June 26, through Sunday, Aug. 29. Classes are held each day at 8:30 a.m. The Beach Pier Fitness Class schedule for 2021 is as follows: Sunday – Straight Up Aerobics; Monday – Yogalates/Stretch & Flex; Tuesday – Cardio & Cut; Wednesday – Interval Training; Thursday – Interval Training; Friday – Pilates; Saturday – Interval Training.

New to the Wildwood Crest outdoor fitness program is a dance aerobics class, which will be held each Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. from June 23 through Sept. 3 at Centennial Park at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.

Evening yoga on the beach classes will be held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. from June 29 through Aug. 26. Classes will be held near the water’s edge on the Heather Road beach.