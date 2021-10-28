 Skip to main content
Wildwood Crest renames park in memory of Andrew Alameno
WILDWOOD CREST – The Board of Commissioners of the Borough of Wildwood Crest has unanimously passed a resolution to rename one of the borough’s parks in memory of Andrew Alameno. The action was taken at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

A small triangle-shaped park located between New Jersey Avenue and Bayview Drive and bordered to the south by Miami Avenue adjacent to Sunset Lake, will now be known as “Andrew Alameno Park.”

The measure was taken to honor Alameno, who died at age 37 in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Alameno was a native of Wildwood Crest, a former lifeguard for the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol and a 1982 graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School. He was employed by Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm, which had offices located in the World Trade Center.

The park, which already includes a small memorial to Alameno, had previously been known as Turtle Gut Park in reference to a Revolutionary War battle that had taken place near the area.

The Borough of Wildwood Crest has held a 9/11 memorial service at the park every year since 2002.

The resolution reads in part, “This park dedication to Andrew Alameno shall serve as a tribute of remembrance honoring our own hometown son and the countless others that met their fate on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. … Andrew Alameno will forever be in our hearts and never forgotten.”

The Borough of Wildwood Crest plans to add new signage to Andrew Alameno Park in 2022.

For further information, call 609-522-5176.

