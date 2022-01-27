 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Crest Recreation to begin “Walking Wednesdays” program
The Wildwood Crest Recreation Department is set to begin its “Walking Wednesdays” program at the Crest Pier Recreation Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m.

“Walking Wednesdays” is a free choreographed 30-minute walking aerobics program for adults set to the beat of contemporary music. The program is designed for participants to build endurance, burn calories, make friends and have fun while walking. The program will be directed by Laura Farrall, a certified fitness trainer and Wildwood Crest Recreation staff member.

Beginners are welcome. Participants should wear sneakers and bring water.

No pre-registration is necessary. For more information, call 609-523-0202.

